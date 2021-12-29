AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 920 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Crane during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Crane in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Crane in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Crane in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Crane in the second quarter valued at about $174,000. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Crane in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.20.

NYSE:CR opened at $102.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Crane Co. has a 12-month low of $72.47 and a 12-month high of $108.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.71.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Crane had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

In other Crane news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $209,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

