Aequim Alternative Investments LP Invests $11.51 Million in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 504,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,506,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP owned about 0.08% of AES at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of AES by 103.7% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 11,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in AES by 237,665.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 247,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 247,172 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in AES by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 277,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,329,000 after acquiring an additional 39,502 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in AES by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 237,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 8,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in AES by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 492,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.08.

AES stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.73. The company had a trading volume of 17,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,635,976. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.47. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AES’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

About AES

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

