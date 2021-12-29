Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Trading Up 3.5%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) was up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $107.00 and last traded at $104.73. Approximately 32,624 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,891,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.16.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AFRM. Bank of America lifted their target price on Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Affirm from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Affirm from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Affirm from $127.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.88.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.24 and a 200-day moving average of $102.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $718,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total value of $17,698,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,064 shares of company stock valued at $24,844,019 over the last 90 days. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 898.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 33.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

