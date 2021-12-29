AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,665 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.17% of AGCO worth $15,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,771,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,486,000 after buying an additional 1,493,776 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in AGCO by 2,120.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 301,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,350,000 after purchasing an additional 288,215 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,378,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AGCO by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,567,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,552,000 after purchasing an additional 261,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AGCO by 2,616.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,069,000 after purchasing an additional 199,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO opened at $116.25 on Wednesday. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $100.24 and a 1 year high of $158.62. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.39 and a 200-day moving average of $126.42.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 8.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $177.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $144.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.64.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

