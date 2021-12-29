AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.42

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$8.42 and last traded at C$8.36, with a volume of 8501 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.31.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of AGF Management in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$8.50 price target on shares of AGF Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.10.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of C$588.46 million and a PE ratio of 4.47.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

