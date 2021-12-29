Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.78.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AGTI shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

In related news, SVP Lee M. Neumann sold 35,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $707,020.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert L. Creviston sold 27,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $621,822.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,668 shares of company stock valued at $4,276,157.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,058,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,274,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Agiliti by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,086,000 after purchasing an additional 149,986 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Agiliti by 20.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,899,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,199,000 after purchasing an additional 484,439 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,969,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AGTI opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.20. Agiliti has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $26.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average is $21.24.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $262.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agiliti will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

