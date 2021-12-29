agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Insider Theodore Halkias Sells 21,142 Shares

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) insider Theodore Halkias sold 21,142 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $581,827.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Theodore Halkias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Theodore Halkias sold 5,583 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $153,699.99.

Shares of agilon health stock opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average is $30.51. agilon health, inc. has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $44.83.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.63% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $458.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.54 million. As a group, analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGL. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of agilon health from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in agilon health by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 32,263 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of agilon health by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 725,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 325,735 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $961,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of agilon health by 19,173.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 33,746 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of agilon health by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,063,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,942 shares during the period. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

