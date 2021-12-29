AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,103,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 632,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,982,000 after buying an additional 92,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities cut AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

AGNC opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $18.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 126.92%. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 54.14%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $99,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.