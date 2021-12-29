Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG lowered its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,119,402 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 50,236 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned about 0.87% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $109,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.19.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $51.21 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $47.07 and a twelve month high of $76.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $974.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.03%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

