Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 29.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.8% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 14,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 151.5% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.24.

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

APD stock opened at $303.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $298.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.56%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

