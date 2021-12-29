Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AGI. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC lowered their price target on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of AGI stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.48. 172,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,801,195. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -124.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 12.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,086,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,928 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 27.6% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 52,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 111.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,970,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after buying an additional 1,039,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 15.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 19,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter valued at $272,000. 65.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

