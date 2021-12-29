Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stake Boosted by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB opened at $232.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $133.82 and a 52 week high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.38.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $348,957.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,205,065 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

