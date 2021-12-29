Aleph.im Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.14 Million (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Aleph.im coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aleph.im has a market cap of $88.39 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00042882 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007007 BTC.

Aleph.im Profile

Aleph.im is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,266,831 coins. The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph.im should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aleph.im using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

