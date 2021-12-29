Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,670 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $12,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 232,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,367,000 after acquiring an additional 93,685 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 374,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,217,000 after buying an additional 129,847 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,256,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 85,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after buying an additional 18,989 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.83.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $221.99 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.37 and a 1-year high of $222.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

