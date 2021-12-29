ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Receives $67.67 Average PT from Brokerages

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of ALE opened at $65.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.54. ALLETE has a 52-week low of $56.84 and a 52-week high of $73.10.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $345.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.20 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 85.42%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in ALLETE by 15.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in ALLETE by 3.4% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ALLETE by 36.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in ALLETE by 25.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

