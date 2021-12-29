Alley Co LLC Acquires 848 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Alley Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 2.0% of Alley Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,174,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 25,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,629,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 4,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 27,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,753,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

HON opened at $207.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.55 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.11.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

