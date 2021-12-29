Alley Co LLC Has $14.17 Million Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial accounts for 2.5% of Alley Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $14,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $9,302,019.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total value of $4,833,686.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,799,895 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $305.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.26. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.71 and a 1 year high of $312.14. The company has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.90.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

