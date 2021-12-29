Alley Co LLC Has $6.28 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Alley Co LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 139,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,176,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the second quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 58,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,602,000 after buying an additional 366,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.13.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITW opened at $245.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $77.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.89 and a fifty-two week high of $246.62.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

