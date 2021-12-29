Alley Co LLC Has $8.51 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Alley Co LLC raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,857 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 68.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 13.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.6% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 15.8% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.3% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.52.

Medtronic stock opened at $104.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.91 and a 200-day moving average of $123.13. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $140.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,047 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,572 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

