Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.146 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$142.65 million during the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

