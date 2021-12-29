Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,475 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,725 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

MDRX stock opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.09 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 51.74%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

