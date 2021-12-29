Allworth Financial LP Buys 2,787 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 1,372.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Under Armour by 1,651.7% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 125.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Under Armour by 2,555.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Under Armour by 52.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UA opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.22. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.33.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%.

In other Under Armour news, COO Colin Browne sold 47,550 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Bergman sold 3,500 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $74,515.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 651,289 shares of company stock worth $14,166,091 over the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

