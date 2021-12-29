Allworth Financial LP Grows Stock Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 78.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 25,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

Shares of AA opened at $59.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.85. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $60.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

Alcoa announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Alcoa news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

