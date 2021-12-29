Allworth Financial LP Has $39,000 Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 213.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,681,000 after purchasing an additional 129,088 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter worth about $348,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.5% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 11.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZS shares. KGI Securities raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $326.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.19.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total transaction of $2,688,892.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.42, for a total transaction of $622,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 135,267 shares of company stock valued at $40,037,262 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $324.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.33.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The company’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

