Allworth Financial LP Has $48,000 Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 54.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 51.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 87.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 54.7% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Guggenheim lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $60.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.99 and a 52-week high of $62.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.45 and its 200 day moving average is $58.05.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.37 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

