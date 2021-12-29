Allworth Financial LP Invests $58,000 in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 52.8% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 59.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

NYSEARCA FXI opened at $36.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.90. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

