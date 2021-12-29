Allworth Financial LP Takes Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 79 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 104,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,010,000 after acquiring an additional 23,334 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,723,982,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.10.

NYSE FDS opened at $487.73 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $490.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $458.20 and a 200-day moving average of $397.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.76.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.12%.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total transaction of $1,196,580.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total value of $1,186,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,904. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

