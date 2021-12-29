AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.45

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$27.45 and last traded at C$27.34, with a volume of 181609 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.08.

ALA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.72.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$831.99 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.8300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 64.02%.

AltaGas Company Profile (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

