Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,676 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Five9 were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Five9 by 10,448.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,774 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,191,000 after purchasing an additional 408,928 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Five9 by 318.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 438,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,488,000 after purchasing an additional 334,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Five9 by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,003,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,995,000 after purchasing an additional 224,120 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Five9 by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 874,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,322,000 after purchasing an additional 207,100 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 stock opened at $134.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.92. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.33 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.62 and a beta of 0.43.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on FIVN shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five9 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.96, for a total value of $619,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total value of $620,405.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,960 shares of company stock worth $8,215,947. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.