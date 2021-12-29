Amalgamated Bank Has $2.08 Million Stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,752 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 45.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 25.0% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 18.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 54.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RL opened at $116.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $99.33 and a 12 month high of $142.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.86.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 51.40%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.56.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

