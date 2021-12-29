Amalgamated Bank Has $2.23 Million Stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,066 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of New Jersey Resources worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NJR. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

In other New Jersey Resources news, Director James H. Degraffenreidt, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $152,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NJR stock opened at $40.62 on Wednesday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $33.32 and a 12 month high of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.57.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.85%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NJR. TheStreet downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.