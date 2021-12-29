Amalgamated Bank Has $2.30 Million Stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of Assured Guaranty worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 4.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 7.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the second quarter worth $30,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 5.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 1.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AGO shares. TheStreet upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $1,084,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $49.47 on Wednesday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $56.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.31.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.39). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

