Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,378 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of Macerich worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macerich in the second quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Macerich during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 14.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich in the third quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich in the second quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The Macerich Company has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.96.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Macerich had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently -52.63%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist raised their target price on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.45.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

