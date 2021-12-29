Amalgamated Bank Sells 8,163 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,163 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,320,000 after acquiring an additional 435,371 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Callaway Golf by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 55,262 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter valued at $832,000. Sciencast Management LP raised its position in Callaway Golf by 323.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 32,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 25,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Callaway Golf by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 22,439 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Callaway Golf in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Callaway Golf in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.58.

In other Callaway Golf news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 4,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.55 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch purchased 15,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $386,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,167,332 shares of company stock valued at $91,355,635. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELY opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.56. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.93.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.