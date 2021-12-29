AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 922 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 50,255 shares.The stock last traded at $725.23 and had previously closed at $721.04.
The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $726.91 and a 200 day moving average of $661.36.
AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $20.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.48 by $5.42. AMERCO had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $13.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 60.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the second quarter valued at about $7,405,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the second quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 158.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 45.6% in the third quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 142.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AMERCO Company Profile (NASDAQ:UHAL)
AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.
Further Reading: ESG Score
Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.