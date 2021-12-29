AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 922 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 50,255 shares.The stock last traded at $725.23 and had previously closed at $721.04.

The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $726.91 and a 200 day moving average of $661.36.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $20.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.48 by $5.42. AMERCO had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $13.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 60.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen purchased 14,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $720.75 per share, with a total value of $10,631,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total value of $176,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the second quarter valued at about $7,405,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the second quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 158.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 45.6% in the third quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 142.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

