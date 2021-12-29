American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Boosted by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in American Express by 979.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 109,251 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,047,000 after acquiring an additional 99,126 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 9.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 10.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,515 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $12,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 9.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth $708,000. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.78.

NYSE:AXP traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $163.51. 6,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,590,532. American Express has a twelve month low of $112.10 and a twelve month high of $189.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.90 and a 200 day moving average of $168.51. The stock has a market cap of $126.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.