American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,766 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $44,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,611 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in shares of American Express by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 27,915 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 242,554 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $40,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,788 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.78.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $164.41 on Wednesday. American Express has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $189.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.90 and a 200 day moving average of $168.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $127.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

