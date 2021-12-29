American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $17,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.14.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $288.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.45, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $273.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.90.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $1.39 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 101.09%.

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

