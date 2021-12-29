Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Hits New 52-Week High at $53.33

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.33 and last traded at $53.33, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.84.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMFPF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amplifon in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets cut Amplifon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Amplifon alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.09.

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $541.32 million during the quarter. Amplifon had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 8.32%.

Amplifon Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMFPF)

Amplifon SpA is engaged in the distribution, application, and customization of hearing solutions. It contributes to the development of detection and rehabilitation techniques in otology diagnosis, and management of computerized and integrated auditory systems. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Amplifon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplifon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.