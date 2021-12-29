Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.20.

AMDUF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Amundi from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €87.00 ($98.86) price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amundi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMDUF remained flat at $$84.10 during midday trading on Friday. Amundi has a 1 year low of $84.10 and a 1 year high of $90.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.20.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the CrÃ©dit Agricole and the SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

