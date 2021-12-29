Analysts Anticipate AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) to Post $0.27 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AAON’s earnings. AAON posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAON will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.64 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AAON.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). AAON had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAON. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of AAON traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.71. 62,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,369. AAON has a 1-year low of $59.22 and a 1-year high of $83.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 60.39 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.19.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.79%.

In other news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 1,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $125,469.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $1,586,302.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,306 shares of company stock worth $2,770,287. Corporate insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of AAON by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 179,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,722,000 after buying an additional 16,237 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AAON by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 458,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,959,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of AAON by 370.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 53,895 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AAON by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 35,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 15,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AAON (AAON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.