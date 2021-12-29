Analysts Anticipate CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.72 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) will announce sales of $85.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $88.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $83.10 million. CECO Environmental reported sales of $82.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full-year sales of $316.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $313.70 million to $318.89 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $356.26 million, with estimates ranging from $355.00 million to $357.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $79.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CECE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 5,426 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $31,796.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 9,687 shares of company stock valued at $58,325 over the last 90 days. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CECO Environmental by 17.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 408,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 43.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 12,824 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,523,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,070,000 after purchasing an additional 35,761 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 0.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,063,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,774,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 249.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 19,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CECE stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average is $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $222.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. CECO Environmental has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $9.47.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

