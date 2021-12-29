Analysts Anticipate First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Will Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will announce earnings per share of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15. First Internet Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $28.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ INBK traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $456.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.76. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $46.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.12%.

In other news, CEO David B. Becker purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.25 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INBK. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,875,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,421,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 146,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 50,012 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 41,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,216,000 after purchasing an additional 34,673 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

