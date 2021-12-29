Analysts Anticipate Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Will Post Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will post $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the highest is $1.77. Preferred Bank posted earnings per share of $1.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year earnings of $6.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $6.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $50.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.80.

Shares of PFBC stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.76. The company had a trading volume of 33,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,250. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.09. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $47.84 and a one year high of $72.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFBC. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $3,505,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,577,000 after purchasing an additional 53,821 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 72.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 39,522 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 14.3% in the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 303,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,234,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 30.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 162,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 37,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

