Analysts Expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to Announce $1.12 EPS

Analysts expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to post earnings per share of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. Darling Ingredients posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 148.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on DAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DAR traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.32. 39,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,378. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $54.86 and a one year high of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.13.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

