Analysts Expect Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) to Post $0.15 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) will report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Empire State Realty Trust’s earnings. Empire State Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Empire State Realty Trust.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.20). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ESRT shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESRT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,311,000 after purchasing an additional 86,889 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 188.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 294,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 192,518 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 41.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 176,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 51,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 197.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 34,197 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $8.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 9.24 and a current ratio of 9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -280.00%.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.