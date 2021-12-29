Analysts Expect LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to Announce $0.57 EPS

Brokerages expect LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to announce $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings. LTC Properties reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LTC Properties.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $37.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LTC Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

Shares of LTC Properties stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.81. 191,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,892. LTC Properties has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 148.05%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LTC Properties (LTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.