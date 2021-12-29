Analysts Expect W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Will Post Earnings of $5.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) will report earnings of $5.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.30. W.W. Grainger reported earnings of $3.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full year earnings of $19.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.38 to $19.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $23.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.50 to $24.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GWW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.42.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $520.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $356.23 and a 1-year high of $521.15. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $484.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $451.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,034 shares of company stock worth $12,765,357 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,481,378,000 after purchasing an additional 13,018 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,276,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,296,000 after purchasing an additional 34,352 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,587,000 after purchasing an additional 37,332 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 706,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 13.2% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 553,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,543,000 after acquiring an additional 64,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

