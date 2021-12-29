Analysts Set Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Target Price at $23.00

Shares of Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

AKRTF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker Solutions ASA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Danske upgraded shares of Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aker Solutions ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of Aker Solutions ASA stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.22. Aker Solutions ASA has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $2.82.

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; floater designs; digital solutions; and deep-water risers. The company also provides engineering, project management, and procurement services, such as design of offshore oil and gas production facilities, and onshore receiving and processing facilities; jacket designs; subsea production systems; subsea trees; and control systems.

