Analysts Set Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) PT at $9.15

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.15.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NLY. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays cut Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.58. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 101.9% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 181.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 185.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

